Antonio Banderas Shaves His Head—and His Eyebrows!

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 1:31 PM
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Antonia Banderas is known for his fancy blade work in the Zorro films, but this time he is drawing attention for a different type of blade work.
The Spanish actor sported a freshly shaven face and head—including his eyebrows—when he promoted his show Genius: Picasso, in Madrid. As part of playing the world-renowned artist, Pablo Picasso, the actor has shaved all his hair in an effort to find a likeness to the famous painter.
His bald head is a fresh departure from the classic curls the Zorro star previously sported. Nonetheless, the 57-year-old effortlessly pulls off the bold look.
The actor can also be seen wearing grey hair in the National Geographic series, which has previously drawn acclaim for its representation of Albert Einstein, who was played by Geoffrey Rush.
Banderas will play the enigmatic artist in his later years, alongside Alex Rich who will portray him in his youth.
The ten-part series premieres April 24 on National Geographic.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!