Once Upon a Time Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, and More for the Series Finale

Before we say goodbye to Storybrooke for good, a whole host of fan favorites will return for one last hurrah.

E! News has confirmed that the two-night Once Upon a Time series finale will indeed include appearances from nearly all of the original stars who departed at the end of last season as co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis rebooted the series. And when we say nearly all, we mean it.

The finale, fittingly entitled "Leaving Storybrooke," will include appearances from Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Emilie De Ravin, who join a longer list of previously announced returning stars that includes Jared Gilmore, Sean Maguire, Rebecca Mader, Beverley Elliot (Granny), Lee Arenberg (Grumpy/Leroy), Keegan Tracy (Blue Fairy/Mother Superior), Tony Amendola (Geppetto/Marco), Victoria Smurfit (Cruella de Vil), JoAnna Garcia-Swisher (Ariel), and Robbie Kay (Peter Pan).