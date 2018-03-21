Megan Fox Gets an Emotional Message About "Picking Up the Pieces" of Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium

"I'm seeing green, green, green. Does that mean anything to you at all?" Tyler asked her. "That's my husband's last name," Megan confirmed.

"For some reason they're having me talk about you. They're having me talk about the past two years," he shared with the married mom of three. "There is almost a recovery kind of feeling behind this. Recovering and picking up the pieces."

Megan was well aware of this need to focus on healing in her life. With Tyler's info, she's ready to begin the journey to recovery. "What I took away from that was this is a time for me to really focus on healing myself emotionally and not unlike my mom, connecting to myself," she shared. "Prioritizing my kids and making sure they're okay, and at some point in the future, love will be revealed."