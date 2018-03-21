How Did Andy Cohen End Up on Riverdale?

As for how fictional Andy Cohen comes to Riverdale, apparently RHONY could have been very different and very criminal-y in the world of this show.

"So Andy and Hermione have a history," Camila Mendes explains. "They have a friendship. The story is that Andy once reached out to Hermione to be on his show Real Housewives of New York, and she turned him down. But out of that they became friends, and when he found out she was running for mayor of Riverdale, he was like, all right, I'm gonna go support her."

As for why Hermione turned down the chance to be on RHONY, it all comes down to her husband Hiram Lodge, as it always does.

"I think that Hermione turned down being on the first season of Real Housewives because of the questionable activities of her husband," Nichols tells us. "So probably being in the limelight isn't the smartest move to keep those alive."