Justin Bieber "Hanging Out" With Baskin Champion—But What About Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber was spotted spending time with Baskin Champion on Tuesday night.

The "Boyfriend" singer and Baskin, who is the sister of model Abby Champion, attended Craig David's concert together at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Photos show the duo exiting the venue, they then left in the same car.

"Justin has been hanging out with Baskin," a source tells E! News. The insider also adds that after the show the duo went back to Justin's house.

"Justin had friends with him but they all left and Justin and Baskin were alone together for the night," the source tells us.

And this isn't the first time Justin and Baskin have hung out together. One of Justin's good friends is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Baskin's sister, Abby. Last week, the trio supported Patrick at his Midnight Sun movie premiere.