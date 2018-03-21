The X-Files Finale: Chris Carter on Mulder and Scully's Happy (?) Ending, Skinner and What's Next

This is the end of Mulder and Scully as fans know it. Whether The X-Files returns for another chapter of episodes or in another form remains to be seen, but the season 11 finale, the second event series, ended with "My Struggle IV," and changed the dynamic duo…forever? Warning, spoilers ahead!

In "My Struggle IV," written and directed by series creator Chris Carter, Mulder (David Duchovny) went on the hunt for his son, William (Miles Robbins), at the urging of Scully (Gillian Anderson). Only William isn't his son. As revealed in the season premiere, "My Struggle III," William—also known as Jackson on the show—was a creation of the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), implanted in Scully. Mulder's hunt for William had him encounter shady figures (A.C. Peterson and Barbara Hershey) from earlier in the season and everything culminated in an abandoned factory where...