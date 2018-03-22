Terence Tells Megan to "Stop Bulls--ting" Him During Tense Fight on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fake it until you make it doesn't work at The Institute! 

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is in way over her head on The Arrangement this week. She agreed to start doing private therapy sessions with Terence (Michael Vartan) for one reason: to destroy him. But it's not going to be that simple pulling one over on Terence. 

"Working in this industry, it puts these standards, this enormous pressure on people, on women…" Megan shares with Terence during their first session, but he's not buying it. "Megan, don't externalize blame. It's an escape on self-reflection. Talk about you. What do you feel?" Terence asks her. 

Once again Megan tries to go a little deeper and more personal in her approach. "Sometimes I find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning," she reveals. "I just lie there waiting to be judged. Picked a part by a world that doesn't know me. That's overwhelming." 

Watch

Why Did Megan Morrison Collapse at a Hollywood Event?!

Terence goes along with her cliché response and checks in on the stomach pains she's experiencing, which have apparently disappeared. At the end of the session Terence has some surprising news for her. "I'd like to accelerate things," he tells a stunned Megan. 

"You have to stop bulls---ting me," he tells her. Even though she's about to deny that she's not giving her all to therapy, Terence let's her know who's in control. 

"Yes you are. You're deflecting. There is something else at the core of your stress. Somewhere you don't want to go," he cautions her. "But if you want my help and you want to get better, we have to go there—and we will. Time to dig deep."

Watch the clip above to see the shocking moment! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

Cynthia Nixon Gets Support From Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis After NY Governor Bid

Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Station 19

Why Station 19 Creator Stacy McKee Isn’t Feeling the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Pressure

Blue Ivy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Tyler Perry Refused to Be Outbid by Blue Ivy Carter at an Auction

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

Frank Avruch, Bozo The Clown

Bozo the Clown Star Frank Avruch Dies at 89

Rita Ora, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Rita Ora and Leona Lewis Perform at Star-Studded March for Our Lives Rally in L.A.

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.