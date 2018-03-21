Zayn Malik Bleaches Hair and Beard Blond After Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik, is that you?

The 25-year-old singer was recently spotted sitting down and having a smoke on the set of a video shoot in Miami, sporting bleached blond hair and a matching beard. He also wore a tan double breasted suit.

Malik, whose natural hair is dark brown, has often changed his hair color and style and has showcased darker blond looks in the past. But his latest hair color marks the lightest seen on him yet and he has also never showcased a blond beard before.

Malik was photographed a week after he and Gigi Hadid announced they had split. The two had dated for two years.