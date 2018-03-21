Jesus Christ Superstar Live Sneak Peek: John Legend, Sara Bareilles Dazzle in Stunning On-Set Photos

John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper are getting ready to take you to church. The trio star in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday, April 1 and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at what the live musical event will look like with stunning new photos of the cast performing.

In the gallery below, take a look at Legend as Jesus, Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon of Hamilton fame as Judas and Jason Tam as Peter. Cooper plays King Herrod in the live musical event. The cast also includes Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.