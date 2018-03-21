Avengers: Infinity War Inspires Hilarious "Crossover" Memes

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War has been billed as "the most ambitious crossover event in history"—but Twitter isn't so sure. True, the blockbuster is uniting characters from Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and Spider-Man. The movie isn't in theaters until Apr. 27 and it already broke advance ticket sales records on Fandango, becoming the best-selling superhero movie ever—in just six hours. The movie's most recent trailer came out Friday, and it received an astounding 79 million views in 24 hours. And yet...Twitter users decided to have a laugh, promoting other pop culture crossover events:

Photos

Avengers: Infinity War Movie Pics

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Avengers: Infinity War will serve as "the beginning of the end" of this particular phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in July, followed by Captain Marvel and the untitled Avengers film in 2019.

(E! and Fandango are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Marvel , Memes , LOL , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Erik Karlsson, Melinda Karlsson, Pregnant, Pregnancy Loss

NHL Star Erik Karlsson and Wife Melinda Lose Baby a Month Before Due Date

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo

Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo Rally for a Fan After His Friends Skip His Stranger Things Birthday Party

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Liam Payne, Cannes 2016

Liam Payne on Cheryl Cole Breakrup Rumors: "We Have Our Struggles"

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz on Her Abusive Stepfather: He Hit Me and Forced Weigh-Ins

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Bleaches Hair and Beard Blond After Gigi Hadid Split

Jesus Christ Superstar Live, John Legend, Sara Bareilles

Jesus Christ Superstar Live Sneak Peek: John Legend, Sara Bareilles Dazzle in Stunning On-Set Photos

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Are BFFs on a Strange Mission in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.