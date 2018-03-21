Avengers: Infinity War Inspires Hilarious "Crossover" Memes

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:50 AM
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War has been billed as "the most ambitious crossover event in history"—but Twitter isn't so sure. True, the blockbuster is uniting characters from Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and Spider-Man. The movie isn't in theaters until Apr. 27 and it already broke advance ticket sales records on Fandango, becoming the best-selling superhero movie ever—in just six hours. The movie's most recent trailer came out Friday, and it received an astounding 79 million views in 24 hours. And yet...Twitter users decided to have a laugh, promoting other pop culture crossover events:
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— ??? (@GaylordFarquhar) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/ll3rCfpk9h
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— MGK Hockey 1234 (@mightygodking) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/HrfSxTm07e
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/9XL8yO8NKg
Marvel: ?Avengers Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.?— Steve Braband (@stevebraband) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/wvuo9nUsHO
Marvel: "Avengers: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/YaaXF5U1C8
You: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/lveb24pbLH
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."— Lawrence Muskitta (@lawmusky) March 21, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/YC2BBzWMKb
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— mo? manu mo? problems (@ManuclearBomb) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/tcZHC2Hoax
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Mark Kelso's Helmet (@MarkKelsoHelmet) March 21, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/nnqZD5Rfl3
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/9LeWUzARZ9
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/sRNaR7MJHk
According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Avengers: Infinity War will serve as "the beginning of the end" of this particular phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in July, followed by Captain Marvel and the untitled Avengers film in 2019.
