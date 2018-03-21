Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Fin Gets a Birthday Surprise—His Grandson!

Ready for a Law & Order: SVU surprise? Fin (Ice-T) is a grandpa!

In the above sneak peek of the Wednesday, March 21 episode of SVU, "Send in the Clowns," viewers meet Fin's grandson during his birthday celebration at the precinct. His cake? Clown-themed, picked out by his grandson. Fin's son, Ken Randall (Ernest Waddell), also makes his first appearance since season 17. Ken and Alejandro (Migs Govea) first broached the subject of being parents in the season 17 episode "Intersecting Lives."

"It's been a while," Fin tells his son and son-in-law.

"Hey, you've got your life, we've got ours, but family is family," Ken tells his dad.