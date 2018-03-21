A Splash of Spring! All the Details on Kate Middleton's Bespoke Jenny Packham Coat

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is feeling the green. 

They say green is a power color and the radiant future mother of three was rocking a shade of it on Wednesday as she arrived at a symposium for early intervention for children and families at the Royal Society of Medicine. 

Sporting an A-line bespoke mint coat with a bow tied at the neck by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham, the royal brought a splash of spring color to her latest public engagement. The royal finished off her look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps, Kiki McDonough earrings and a Loeffler Randall clutch.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Kate Middleton

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is no stranger to the art of maternity outerwear. Having spent the winter months pregnant with her and Prince William's third little one, she has sported a variety of chic, sophisticated and often colorful coats in similar streamlined silhouettes. 

Over the weekend, the royal stepped out in a hunter green fur-trimmed coat by Catherine Walker in honor of St. Patrick's Day. 

Once inside the event on Wednesday, Middleton kept her new coat on as she mingled with Sir Simon Wessely, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Peter Fonagy, Chief Executive at The Anna Freud Centre and Lorraine Heggessey of the Royal Foundation. The day's events were geared toward how to provide early social and emotional support to children. 

With academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities in attendance, the discussions were aimed at perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, parenting support and resources for schools. 

"I really feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention," she said as she addressed the audience. "By working on new approaches together, we can make a real difference for generations to come."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Fashion , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Mindy Kaling, Mixed Prints

Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

Britney Spears, Kenzo

Britney Spears Unveiled as the New Face of Kenzo

Eva Mendes, New York & Company

Eva Mendes Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Wear "Whatever They Want"

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

ESC: H & M Spring Campaign, Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder Are Set to Tango in H&M Video

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Another Chic St Patrick's Day Look

ESC: Olivia Munn, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Olivia Munn's Shearling Jacket Is Now Only $50!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.