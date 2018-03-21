A Splash of Spring! All the Details on Kate Middleton's Bespoke Jenny Packham Coat

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is feeling the green.

They say green is a power color and the radiant future mother of three was rocking a shade of it on Wednesday as she arrived at a symposium for early intervention for children and families at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Sporting an A-line bespoke mint coat with a bow tied at the neck by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham, the royal brought a splash of spring color to her latest public engagement. The royal finished off her look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps, Kiki McDonough earrings and a Loeffler Randall clutch.