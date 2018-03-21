Jimmy Kimmel Gets His First Colonoscopy With a Little Help From Katie Couric

Katie Couric just took Jimmy Kimmel for his first colonoscopy.

The late-night host shared the experience on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Kimmel turned 50 back in November, which is the recommended age for adults to start getting colonoscopies. So when Couric asked Kimmel if she could accompany him for his first screening, he couldn't refuse.

"It seemed to be an unusual request, but I know that this is something passionate about and it's important thing to do," Kimmel said. "So, with that said, we're about to watch a camera go where no camera has ever gone before."