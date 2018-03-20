Blake Shelton Reminds Fans That Gwen Stefani Is the "Greatest"

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 5:50 PM

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani remain more than cool. They're great!

It's no secret that The Voice coaches have developed an undeniable bond over the past two years. Whether showing off their chemistry on red carpets or enjoying family time on social media, the music superstars remain one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

And on this morning's Today show, Blake provided another loveable moment when he was asked about his longtime girlfriend.

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."

As for Gwen's three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Blake revealed that he's fallen in love with them too.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

"At this point in my life, I kind of put that—well, I guess that wasn't meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I'm like, wow, I really missed out on a lot, you know," he shared. "Having them around is, I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun."

The candid moment got us thinking of all the sweet moments Blake and Gwen have experienced in the public eye. We tried to compile just some of many aww-worthy moments in our gallery above.

Safe to say this love story isn't ending anytime soon.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

