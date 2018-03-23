Inside Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Plans

A very special happy birthday is in order for bride-to-be, Princess Eugenie!

The 28-year-old, who became engaged in early January, will certainly be busy over the next few months while planning her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Just last week, Eugenie took to Instagram to reveal that plans for her big day are officially underway. She posted an adorable #TBT photo with her sister Princess Beatrice as young bridesmaids with the caption, "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!"

The picture, which was taken nearly 25 years ago at Eugenie's former nanny, Alison Wardley's, wedding, shows the girls dressed in white gowns and ruffled skirts, complete with matching flower crowns.

As E! News previously reported, Jack, who first met Eugenie on a ski trip in 2010, proposed to the princess in Nicaragua. The couple is set to tie the knot this fall at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12—the same spot where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle.