Inside Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Plans

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
A very special happy birthday is in order for bride-to-be, Princess Eugenie!
The 28-year-old, who became engaged in early January, will certainly be busy over the next few months while planning her wedding to fiancé Jack Brooksbank.
Just last week, Eugenie took to Instagram to reveal that plans for her big day are officially underway. She posted an adorable #TBT photo with her sister Princess Beatrice as young bridesmaids with the caption, "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!"
The picture, which was taken nearly 25 years ago at Eugenie's former nanny, Alison Wardley's, wedding, shows the girls dressed in white gowns and ruffled skirts, complete with matching flower crowns.
As E! News previously reported, Jack, who first met Eugenie on a ski trip in 2010, proposed to the princess in Nicaragua. The couple is set to tie the knot this fall at St. George's Chapel on Oct. 12—the same spot where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IWC
As for details on the venue where Eugenie will walk down the aisle, it is surely a special location. Since 1863, the 14th century chapel has hosted a number of royal weddings—and in 2005, after a civil ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' marriage was blessed there.
And while Westminster Abbey, the location where Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011, held 2,000 people, Eugenie's big day will be a much more "intimate" affair. St. George's Chapel, which is located in Windsor Castle, holds just 800 guests.
Someone who will most certainly be on the invite list? The Queen, of course! Following the pair's engagement, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were said to be "very pleased" and "wish the couple all the best."
The princess, a director at the Hauser and Wirth gallery, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Eugenie is eighth in line to the British throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack and will have the option to take his surname.
In their first joint interview on BBC's The One Show With Matt Baker, Eugenie said keeping the news of their engagement private was tricky. "We literally told just our mother and fathers, brothers and sisters, and my grandparents," she said, adding that she'd been wearing her ring less for than 24 hours. "Granny actually knew right at the beginning. She was one of the very few people we told. We left her this weekend, and had a very lovely time and she's very happy, as was my grandfather."
Regarding Eugenie's beautiful engagement ring, Jack said, "I went and found an amazing padparadscha sapphire, but then didn't want to do anything until Eugenie had signed off on it."
Happy birthday, Princess Eugenie!