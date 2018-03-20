Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

There are no rules to mixing and matching prints and patterns.

But if you want to look as flawless as Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Greta Gerwig in their takes on the tricky trend, you may want to take a page out of their style books. Sometimes, wearing more than one print can make you feel unpolished. However, with the right pairings, multiple patterns in a single outfit can look thoughtful and elevated. For instance, at first glance, it may not seem like Mindy's black-and-white ensemble consists of four patterns, but keeping it all in the same two colors help streamline the look without taking away all the interesting details.