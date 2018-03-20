Inside Beyoncé and Jay Z's Trip to Jamaica

Marlon Reid / Splash News
by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 4:28 PM
Jamaica me crazy in love!
Days after announcing their On the Run II tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit the streets of Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday. But it doesn't appear as if the jet-setting twosome are on vacation this trip—it's all about making music.
Locals and photographers spotted the power couple being filmed while they rode on the back of a motorcycle through the Trenchtown area of Kingston, which just so happens to be reggae icon Bob Marley's old stomping grounds. The superstars are apparently in the Caribbean island nation to shoot content for their upcoming joint venture.
An eyewitness tells E! News that at one point Bey was waving and blowing kisses to her fans.
Many on Twitter were quick to suggest that the couple was recording music with SZA during their trip.
For her day of filming, Bey wore an embroidered nylon track jacket by Gucci, which costs a whopping $5800, pink ankle boots and dbluedazzled fishnet tights.
Jay is outfitted in a a track suit by Puma, as well as shoes by the brand.
The Jamaica Observer reports that the two are accompanied by their three children and a nanny, and will be spending time at a private residence during their stay.
The outlet also reported that the pair will be filming videos and songs while in Jamaica.
After initially announcing some tour dates last week, the pair have added several more shows in Seattle, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and more cities to their itinerary.
The upcoming tour kicks off this summer in Cardiff, Wales and goes through the beginning of October.
Get an eyeful of all the current concert dates on JAY-Z and Beyoncé's OTR II:
06-06 Cardiff, Wales - Principality Stadium
06-09 Glasgow, Scotland - Hampden Park
06-13 Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium
06-15 London, England - London Stadium
06-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Arena
06-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Arena
06-23 Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken Stadium
06-25 Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
06-28 Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
06-30 Warsaw, Poland - Stadion Narodowy
07-03 Cologne, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion
07-06 Milan, Italy - San Siro
07-08 Rome, Italy - Stadio Olimpico
07-11 Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
07-14 Paris, France - Stade de France
07-15 Paris, France - Stade de France
07-17 Nice, France - Allianz Riviera
07-25 Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
07-27 Washington, DC - FedEx Field
07-28 Washington, DC - FedEx Field
07-30 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
08-02 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
08-03 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
08-05 Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
08-08 Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
08-10 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
08-11 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
08-13 Detroit, MI - Ford Field
08-16 Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium
08-18 Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
08-21 Columbia, SC - Williams-Brice Stadium
08-23 Nashville, TN - Vanderbilt Stadium
08-25 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
08-26 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
08-29 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
08-31 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
09-11 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
09-13 New Orleans, LA - Mercedes-Benz Superdome
09-15 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
09-19 Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
09-22 Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
09-23 Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
09-27 San Diego, CA - SDCCU Stadium
09-29 Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
10-02 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
10-04 Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
The On the Run II tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.
In 2014, the couple embarked on the On the Run tour, in which they performed six weeks of sold-out stadium concerts across North America, ending the run with a set of shows in Paris, France.
Tickets for the On the Run II tour went on sale to the general public March 19 via LiveNation.com. Beyhive members, Citi card members and TIDAL subscribers were given access to pre-sale tickets.
