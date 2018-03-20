Inside Beyoncé and Jay Z's Trip to Jamaica

Jamaica me crazy in love!

Days after announcing their On the Run II tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z hit the streets of Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday. But it doesn't appear as if the jet-setting twosome are on vacation this trip—it's all about making music.

Locals and photographers spotted the power couple being filmed while they rode on the back of a motorcycle through the Trenchtown area of Kingston, which just so happens to be reggae icon Bob Marley's old stomping grounds. The superstars are apparently in the Caribbean island nation to shoot content for their upcoming joint venture.

An eyewitness tells E! News that at one point Bey was waving and blowing kisses to her fans.

Many on Twitter were quick to suggest that the couple was recording music with SZA during their trip.