Inside Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Private Family World as Their Daughter Turns 1

Shayk, a self-described workaholic, originally hails from a small town of 30,000 people that she has described as being "in the middle of nowhere," about two hours by plane from Moscow. She has one older sister. When she was 14 their dad died and their mother, a pianist, had to quit music to work another two jobs to support the family. "I think success is a result of very hard work—and you know, success doesn't come easy," she told Lifestylemagazine.me in 2014. "You have to work really hard for success, and you have to be very strong about what you want, because once you go out there, people are always going to [say you can't do it]...so you have to really know what you want."

Shayk, who also plays piano and sang in a choir growing up, studied marketing in school but says she'd perhaps be a musician or a journalist if she weren't a model. At the time, she said it was hard to pinpoint where she lived because she was traveling so often for work, but if she had to call somewhere home, it would be "somewhere where I feel comfortable."

Though as a fashion scene fixture she's frequently associated with New York and every glamorous European city, she said at the time that she loved being in L.A. Which is excellent, because that's where Cooper lived when she met him, and that's where the couple are based now.