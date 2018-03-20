Brandy Skips Ray J’s Baby Shower Amidst Alleged Family Drama

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brandy, Ray J

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for VEVO

There's some family drama going down in the Norwood family.

During Ray J's baby shower on Saturday, two family members seemed to have skipped the bash—Brandy and her mother, Sonja Norwood.

The reason for their absence apparently stems from a series of cryptic tweets made by Ray J's wife, Princess Love, regarding indiscretions in the couple's relationship. Following the tweets, Brandy and her mother allegedly confronted the singer's wife over the weekend which ignited an argument.

But despite missing the shower, Ray J's sister and mom did in fact attend the gender reveal party the night prior, where news was announced that the couple will be expecting a daughter.

Photos

Celebrity Siblings

As E! News previously reported in November, the singer and his wife are expecting their first child together.

He confirmed the happy news while appearing as a guest on The Real, stating, "Princess and I—we're expecting."

The proud papa-to-be said, "I am nervous, excited. It finally happened."

The 37-year-old admitted that the couple, who have been married since 2016, had struggled to get pregnant and took more time than he'd expected.

"We were trying for a while. It's not as easy as people think," said Ray J, who also said they didn't know the gender of their child yet, but that he was hoping for a little girl."

E! has reached out to Brandy and Ray J's reps for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brandy , Babies , Family , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth, Camilla

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Called Camilla ''Wicked Woman'' After ''Several Martinis''

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther Is the Most Tweeted About Movie of All Time

Lala Kent, Jennifer Lawrence

Lala Kent Takes Aim at Jennifer Lawrence With Insults After "C--t" Comment

Adrienne Bailon, Daily Pop

Adrienne Houghton Reveals Why She Thinks Fifth Harmony Went on Hiatus

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan Cleared to Return to the WWE Ring! Could He Be at WrestleMania 34?

Fifth Harmony, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Show

Why Fifth Harmony Really Went on Hiatus

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.