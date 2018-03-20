Married at First Sight's Sam Role Engaged and Expecting First Child: "I'm So Excited"

Married at First Sight star Sam Role is expecting her first baby!

The 33-year-old consultant, who appeared on season three of the Lifetime show, is set to welcome a child this year with fiancé Chris Wise. For those who didn't know, Sam and Chris got engaged during his birthday weekend in January. The couple announced the news on Instagram.

"I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday. Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED! #ISaidYes❤️ #SoonToBeMrsWise #2018Engagement," Sam wrote to her social media followers.

And Sam tells E! News that she's "overjoyed" to be engaged and expecting a baby.