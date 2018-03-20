See Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel for Authorized Series About the Singer's Life

Diego Boneta is making us do a double take and wonder if it's Luis Miguel. The former Scream Queens star has wholly transformed himself to play the world-renowned artist.

Telemundo recently released a first look at the series with all of the actors in character. The cast also includes Oscar Jaenada, Camila Sodi, Paulina Dávila, and JuanPa Zurita, and many others. Luis Miguel Series is officially the authorized story of the life of the internationally renowned superstar and Grammy award-winning multi-platinum recording artist, Luis Miguel.At the age of 17, Luis Miguel became one of the world's most recognized singers in the world.