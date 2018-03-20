Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein a "Happy F--king Birthday" in Haunting Video

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 10:25 AM

It seems unlikely Harvey Weinstein had a happy birthday Monday.

The disgraced producer and alleged predator has been in hiding since dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct in The New York Times and The New Yorker, among other media. One of his most prominent accusers, Rose McGowan, wants him to pay for his alleged misdeeds, so overnight, she filmed a haunting video and shared it via her Twitter account. "Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein. I told you we'd be coming. I told you 20 years ago, if I heard of you doing this to another girl or a woman, we would come for you," she said in the clip, which went viral. "I would come for you. Happy f--king birthday...from all of us."

Leaning into the camera, McGowan blew a kiss, gave a wink and whispered, "We win."

Even before McGowan went public with her claims, his rep gave a statement to E! News, insisting, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

McGowan first spoke to Ronan Farrow about her alleged encounter with Weinstein, and she shared additional details this year in her memoir, Brave; The New York Times reported last year that Weinstein paid McGowan a $100,000 settlement in relation to the alleged 1997 incident. In response to McGowan's book tour interviews, Weinstein's lawyer accused her of trying to "smear" his name "with a bold lie," claiming two witnesses had disputed her claims against him. McGowan's team fired back, calling the lawyer's statement a "sad, pathetic old-fashioned sexist attempt to undermine obvious truth." The actress herself decided to respond to Weinstein's legal team, tweeting in part, "F--k you you f--king douche bag loser from hell. You will burn..."

In an E! News interview to promote her special and docu-series, CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan said she was "irate" that Weinstein is a "free man," despite the mounting claims made against him. "I haven't really formulated thoughts on punishment. I would really like this person just to fall off the face of the planet and cease to exist," the Scream star said. "I would like to never hear his disgusting name or see his disgusting face again and have to hear that it was 'consensual...'"

On Weinstein's birthday, the Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy and revoked its nondisclosure agreements; the company had been struggling since he was fired in October.

