Britney Spears Unveiled as the New Face of Kenzo

Peter Lindbergh/Kenzo
by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 8:30 AM
Peter Lindbergh/Kenzo
After some serious teasing and fan speculation, Kenzo has just officially announced that superstar singer Britney Spears is the new face of the brand's Collection Memento N° 2 line, a first for the chart-topping singer.
BritBrit fans have been hungry for evidence of Spears' partnership with Kenzo after a few promotional images of the pop star, wearing clothing with the Kenzo logo on it, were leaked a few weeks ago.
In recent days, Kenzo, a French luxury house founded in 1970 by Japanese designer Kenzo Takad, has released three partial images on the brand's Instagram, of a mystery blonde wearing three different outfits. Although the model's face is never shown, commenters were quick to speculate the blonde tresses were Spears'.
On Monday, the fashion house all but confirmed the rumors that the "Toxic" singer would be the face of the brand when it revealed a brief video of the sultry singer strutting her stuff.
The video had the caption, "Are you ready? The new @kenzo campaign will be revealed here on Instagram tomorrow at 5:30PM CET. #KENZO #CollectionMemento2."
Secret project ???? pic.twitter.com/tMKdlpGfD8— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 10, 2017
Fans will notice that the latest Kenzo video matches up with a "secret project" Spears hinted at on Twitter when she posted a photo with fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh back in November. Eagle-eye fans will note that the backdrop in the November 10 photo is the same one from the Instagram video that Kenzo dropped on Monday.
Iconic and bold, the new @kenzo campaign is all about denim. Stay tuned for March 20th. #KENZO #CollectionMemento2
A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo) on
The new @kenzo campaign will be revealed on March 20th, stay tuned? #KENZO #CollectionMemento2
A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo) on
Kenzo's been a buzzy brand recently due to suggestions that Taylor Swift’s "Delicate" music video ripped off the brand's Spike Jonze-directed Avant-garde commercial, starring Margaret Qualley, in 2016.
Peter Lindbergh/Kenzo
Kenzo's La Collection Memento N°2 "delves into the house's rich history and storied archives," according to a press release. Creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon "treat the vaults like a jumping off point—finding the strands, ideas, and ingenuity that particularly interest them and then rework, reinvent and revitalize." The line focuses heavily on denim and was inspired by the 1986 Paris runway debut of Kenzo Jeans. According to the label, the collection "is all about icons. Britney is certainly an icon and the quintessential queen of denim." Lindbergh "captured Britney in all her American Dream glory and beauty." Shot in L.A., the campaign "is a bit cheeky, optimistic and joyous—the perfect combination" for the collection.
The items will be available March 21 on Kenzo's website and in stores globally.
Blind Dates, Romancing Meghan Markle and Watching The Crown: 7 Surprises From Katie Nicholl's Book About Prince Harry
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!