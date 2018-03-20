Get the Diapers Ready! Khloe Kardashian Gears Up to Give Birth in Cleveland

Elite Images/BACKGRID
The countdown to another Kardashian baby is on!
Mama-to-be Khloe Kardashian is getting comfortable in Cleveland, where she's long planned to give birth to her first little one. According to a source, that's less than two weeks away. While she and beau Tristan Thompson await their daughter, there's still some last-minute work to be done before the baby's arrival.
"It was a mad rush to get everything to Cleveland and ready," an insider tells E! News. Not to worry. The expectant star is getting help from her assistant as they tend to all of the final details like putting the diapers away and getting all of the baby gear working, the insider explained.
"Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close!" Khloe tweeted last week. "Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday."
Of course, the newest addition to the family can't arrive without the Kardashian matriarch nearby. According to the source, Khloe wants mom Kris Jenner to be there for the birth and she is planning to come.
Back in January, Kardashian confirmed to Jimmy Kimmelthat Jenner would be the one to get first admittance to the delivery room. As for her five siblings, their significant others and all of her nieces and nephews—there are some parameters.
As she quipped to Kimmel, "Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with."
Kardashian's famous mama and sisters have been along for the ride every step of the way, most recently celebrating the little one with a stunning baby shower for Khloe earlier in the month. Kris also reportedly shelled out around $8,000 on nursery furniture and baby clothes for the baby during a recent mother-daughter shopping trip in Beverly Hills. "She was also very grateful to her mom and thanked her several times," a source told E! News at the time.
Now, it's only a matter of time until Khloe puts all of those goodies to good use. Pack your bags, Kardashians, Jenners and Wests, because it's almost time to meet the newest member of the family.