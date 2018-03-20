Get the Diapers Ready! Khloe Kardashian Gears Up to Give Birth in Cleveland

"Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close!" Khloe tweeted last week. "Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday."

Of course, the newest addition to the family can't arrive without the Kardashian matriarch nearby. According to the source, Khloe wants mom Kris Jenner to be there for the birth and she is planning to come.

Back in January, Kardashian confirmed to Jimmy Kimmelthat Jenner would be the one to get first admittance to the delivery room. As for her five siblings, their significant others and all of her nieces and nephews—there are some parameters.

As she quipped to Kimmel, "Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with."