Stranger Things Kids Get Big Pay Raise for Season 3

The Stranger Things kids are heading into season three with a major pay raise.

According to Deadline, Finn Wolfhard, Mille Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin "have reached or are finalizing agreements that will see their pay increase significantly." Winona Ryder and David Harbour have reportedly received raises, too.

Deadline claimed the young stars made about $30,000 per episode during the show's first two seasons. However, that seems to have changed. It's reporting that the kids' per-episode fee has increased to more than $200,000 per episode—possibly even $250,000. Brown, who plays the character Eleven, reportedly received the largest salary increase among her young co-stars.

Still, the adult leads Ryder and Harbour are expected to make the most. According to Deadline, the Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper stars are raking in about $300,000 to $350,000 per episode.

However, these aren't the only cast members expected to get a raise. Deadline reported that Natalie Dryer and Charlie Heaton—who play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively—are making $100,000 to $150,000 per episode.

Netflix declined Deadline's request for comment.