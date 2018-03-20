The Crown Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith After Wage Gap Controversy

The Crown made headlines when the wage gap between series star Claire Foy and Doctor Who veteran Matt Smith was revealed, and now the production company behind the Emmy-winning series is speaking out.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Left Bank Pictures apologized to its stars. Foy played Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons of the Netflix series. Smith portrayed her on-screen husband, Prince Philip.

"We want to apologize to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own. Claire and Matt are incredibly gifted actors who, along with the wider cast on The Crown have worked tirelessly to bring our characters to life with compassion and integrity," Left Bank Pictures said in a statement.