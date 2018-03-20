Selena Gomez Takes a Stand Against the "Beauty Myth" Trap

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez

KHAPGGBM / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez is letting it all float away. 

The 25-year-old songstress has been taking some time away in the land down under this week. Since arriving in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the star was spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht with a group of pals as they floated in the Sydney Harbour. "Selena was hugging her friends and very happy," a source told E! News. "They had a lot of laughs together and seem very close."

While photographers got a few shots of the famous visitor, Gomez chronicled the sail with a video she shared with her 134 million Instagram followers.

In the clip, which was edited to look vintage, Gomez and her friends looked carefree and jubilant as they enjoyed the sights. 

The video seemed to speak to a larger message the star wanted to impart on her fans about self care and societal norms. 

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

As she captioned the video, "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty."

Gomez concluded, "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."

Fans digitally praised the star and her prose. "ALWAYS TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF," one fan urged. "This is the best example anyone can give," another replied. 

The star fed her soul while on the trip, attending the Hillsong Colour Conference for women.

"Selena was seated in the center a few rows up and seemed very inspired by [pastor] Bobbie Houston and her message," the source explained. "Selena and her friends were cheering and clapping. They were singing along to the music and dancing. They were very moved and excited to be at such an incredible event."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Get the Diapers Ready! Khloe Kardashian Gears Up to Give Birth in Cleveland

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Kids Get Big Pay Raise for Season 3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Along Came Polly, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Sin City Coming to Netflix in April 2018

American Pie

Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and Wild Wild West Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Megan Fox, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Has a Prediction for Megan Fox's Mom on Hollywood Medium: "It's a Positive Thing"

The Crown

The Crown Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith After Wage Gap Controversy

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson

How Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and a Cop Made Adam Levine Cry

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.