Selena Gomez Takes a Stand Against the "Beauty Myth" Trap

KHAPGGBM / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez is letting it all float away.
The 25-year-old songstress has been taking some time away in the land down under this week. Since arriving in Sydney, Australia on Monday, the star was spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht with a group of pals as they floated in the Sydney Harbour. "Selena was hugging her friends and very happy," a source told E! News. "They had a lot of laughs together and seem very close."
While photographers got a few shots of the famous visitor, Gomez chronicled the sail with a video she shared with her 134 million Instagram followers.
In the clip, which was edited to look vintage, Gomez and her friends looked carefree and jubilant as they enjoyed the sights.
The video seemed to speak to a larger message the star wanted to impart on her fans about self care and societal norms.
As she captioned the video, "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty."
Gomez concluded, "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."
Fans digitally praised the star and her prose. "ALWAYS TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF," one fan urged. "This is the best example anyone can give," another replied.
The star fed her soul while on the trip, attending the Hillsong Colour Conference for women.
"Selena was seated in the center a few rows up and seemed very inspired by [pastor] Bobbie Houston and her message," the source explained. "Selena and her friends were cheering and clapping. They were singing along to the music and dancing. They were very moved and excited to be at such an incredible event."