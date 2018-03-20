How Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and a Cop Made Adam Levine Cry

Fans have seen Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson tease each other on The Voice. However, there was one New Year's Eve where Shelton and Clarkson took their shenanigans too far and made Levine cry.

The country singer told the story on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

A few years ago, Levine was playing at a casino near Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Shelton called up Clarkson, who was living in Texas at the time, to see if she wanted to see the show and "make fun" of Levine. After the concert and a few drinks, Shelton, Clarkson and Levine rode back to Shelton's ranch with a designated driver. So, the group was surprised when they were pulled over by the police.

"Not that we don't respect the police, but we knew we hadn't done anything wrong," Shelton told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, you can be a little cocky, or you know, at that point….Adam didn't see it that way because Adam is from Los Angeles, where you don't talk back to the police. And in Oklahoma, if you've got a good point, you do sometimes, you know?"

The Voice Coaches Can't Stop Insulting Adam Levine's Shirt

Shelton and Clarkson gave the cop a hard time.

"Especially Kelly," Shelton said. "She was ribbing this guy. He had a mustache that wasn't cool looking."

However, Levine didn't think their antics were funny and thought the group was going to jail.

"He was like, ‘Kelly, shut up! Kelly, shut up,'" Shelton said imitating Levine, his voice cracking as if the Maroon 5 singer had broken into tears.

Watch the video to hear Shelton tell the story.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

