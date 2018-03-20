Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake: All the Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have crossed one more item off their wedding to-do list—choosing a wedding cake baker.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak from the London-based bakery Violet Bakery to do the honor.

"I can't tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding cake," Ptak said. "Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."

So, what kind of cake did they pick for their big day?

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."