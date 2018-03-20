Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake: All the Details

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 4:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have crossed one more item off their wedding to-do list—choosing a wedding cake baker.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak from the London-based bakery Violet Cakes to do the honor.

So, what kind of cake did they pick for their big day?

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Like Meghan, Ptak was raised in California. However, this wasn't the only connection the two shared. Kensington Palace also revealed the former Suits star previously interviewed Ptak for her blog The Tig.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce More Royal Wedding Details

Of course, we're sure flavor played a big role in the selection process, too. According to Kensington Palace, Ptak "focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle," the Palace tweeted.

Violet Cakes confirmed the news via its Instagram account.

"Kinda excited to announce this one!!" the bakery posted on Tuesday. "Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @kensingtonroyal. They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course flavor! Xxx."

According to Violet Cakes' website, the bakery's cakes tend to be decorated in its "simple, rustic style." Although, icing pearl decoration and fresh flowers can be added.

Only two months to go until the big day!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Megan Fox, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Has a Prediction for Megan Fox's Mom on Hollywood Medium: "It's a Positive Thing"

The Crown

The Crown Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith After Wage Gap Controversy

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Takes a Stand Against the "Beauty Myth" Trap

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson

How Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and a Cop Made Adam Levine Cry

Drew Barrymore, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Drew Barrymore Recalls Flashing David Letterman: "I'm Still Down With That"

Ryan Buckley, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Buckley Freak Out Over Wife's 5-Year Plan

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, New Year's Eve

From Kanye West to John Stamos: The Most Romantic Celebrity Proposals Ever

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.