Britney Spears and Kevin Federline in ''Negotiations'' Over Increased Child Support Request

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 8:45 PM

Britney Spears wants to resolve her child support battle with Kevin Federline once and for all. 

After the pop star's ex-husband hired an attorney to revisit their existing agreement, a source tells E! News the pair is working toward a compromise.  

"They are in negotiations with Kevin," a source close to Spears tells E! News. "Kevin's attorney is the one who has been talking about Britney's recent successes and trying to get more money. We are hoping to get it resolved."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Federline currently receives $20,000 per month in child support payments and has been since 2008. Kevin and Britney co-parent two sons, 11-year-old Jayden and 12-year-old Sean.

As for the 39-year-old former dancer's motivation behind requesting an increase, an insider previously told E! News, "Kevin is trying to voluntarily revisit a modification of the existing child support number, given that the kids are older and the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved."

According to The Blast, Spears earned an estimated $475,000 per show during her Las Vegas residency, which spanned four years and ended in January

E! News has reached out to both parties' representatives and attorneys for comment. 

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

