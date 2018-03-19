Kristen Bell Gets Candid About Her and Dax Shepard's ''Choreographed'' Parenting Style

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 7:13 PM
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are practical about parenting.
With two kids at home and perpetually packed work schedules, the actress is the first to admit that prioritizing both can get a bit tricky. "It's a very particular family schedule when we're both working," Kristen told E! News at the premiere of Pandas, adding, "Although I'm not working right now so he is taking on a larger work load."
She admitted, "It's choreographed, I guess, to make sure someone is always there and present for our kids."
Kristen said she and her husband of five years feel "lucky" that working in Hollywood is so "family-friendly."
"You can bring your children to work, or I could nurse the baby when I was working early on," Bell recalled. "I hope to see more businesses—not just the acting world—allow that kind of stuff."
The beloved Hollywood pair welcomed their first child, 4-year-old Lincoln Shepard in 2013, followed by Delta Bell one year later.
As for some inspiring parenting advice from Lincoln and Delta's proud pops, Dax recently offered this to E! News: "You love them; you try to give them opportunities to build self-esteem and believe in themselves. You can't tell someone they're great. You have to give them opportunities to prove to themselves they're great."
For more from our interview with Kristen, check out the videos above! Catch Pandas: The IMAX Experience in theaters April 6.
