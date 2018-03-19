Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially in Production—See the Behind-the-Scenes Pictures!

Madeline. Celeste. Jane. Renata. Bonnie. They're all back for Big Little Lies season two, which is officially production. The cast, which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, returned to work on the HBO series' second season and naturally took to social media to mark the occasion. Dern posted the above photo of her and Witherspoon on set as Renata and Madeline.

Last week Woodley posted her return to dark hair for Jane Chapman and Kravitz also posted a picture signifying her return to Bonnie's braids.

HBO said the new season will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."