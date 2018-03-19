Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially in Production—See the Behind-the-Scenes Pictures!

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:26 PM
Madeline. Celeste. Jane. Renata. Bonnie. They're all back for Big Little Lies season two, which is officially production. The cast, which includes Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, returned to work on the HBO series' second season and naturally took to social media to mark the occasion. Dern posted the above photo of her and Witherspoon on set as Renata and Madeline.
Last week Woodley posted her return to dark hair for Jane Chapman and Kravitz also posted a picture signifying her return to Bonnie's braids.
HBO said the new season will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on
A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on
Witherspoon told Seth Meyers production on the anticipated second season would kick off on Friday, March 16 during a recent visit to Late Night. She also relayed what it was like hearing Meryl Streep accepted the role of Mary Louise Wright, mother of the now-dead Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard).
"Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I," Witherspoon said. "And it said, ‘OK, I read the part and I love it and I'm going to do it.' And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?' And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, ‘This is really happening. You're really working with Meryl Streep.'"
Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the show with Kidman, said she then called writer David E. Kelley and said, "You better write me good scenes with Meryl Streep!"
The cast for season two also includes Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage. Kelley wrote the new season based on a story by Big Little Lies novel scribe Liane Moriarty. Andrea Arnold is directing every episode.
No premiere date has officially been set for Big Little Lies, but 2019 is eyed.
Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!