Has King Robert Found His Queen on The Royals? Meet Cassandra, His Feisty New Love Interest!

The king may have just met his match.

In going through his long list of potential wives, King Robert (Max Brown) wasn't exactly impressed until meeting the feisty Cassandra (Emily Barber) in this exclusive sneak peak from Sunday's all-new The Royals.

"You know the other candidates spent most of their time extolling their own virtues and self-promoting. You spend yours arguing with me and eating my food," Robert remarks.

But Cassandra isn't there to talk up her pedigree. She's there to show that she's fit to be the next queen, in more ways than one.

"As far as self-promotion goes, I could bore your majesty and sing my own praises, but let's be honest, there are so many more interesting things I could do with my mouth," Cassandra insinuates.