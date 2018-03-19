Taylor Swift Sends Couple a Bottle of Champagne and Sweet Note on Their Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, The Voice

Trae Patton/NBC

One lucky couple received a sweet surprise from Taylor Swift over the weekend!

E! News has learned that the "Delicate" singer sent Edward McNoble and Margaret McNoble a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne, along with a note, on their wedding day on Saturday, March 17.

"Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration which makes me so happy!" Swift wrote to the couple in the note, posted by US Weekly. "Here's to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor."

It turns out, the couple had their first dance to Swift's song "Love Story," and walked out to "Welcome to New York" at their reception in East Meadow, New York.

Watch Taylor Swift Go Behind the Scenes of Her Delicate Music Video

This kind gesture comes two months after Swift sent fans flowers on their wedding day after she unknowingly played a special part in their proposal.

High school sweethearts Alexas Gonzales and Brittany Lewis tied the knot in early January and received a special message from one of their favorite artists.

"She ended her speech with the best line of all time," Lexi wrote of Brittany on their wedding website. "As she got down on one knee she said...'So I talked to your dad, now it's time to pick out a white dress...will you marry me?'"

Taylor Swift, Fans, Wedding, Card, Note, Flowers

@LexiiLove08/Christina Elliot Photography

"Our song has always been 'Love Story' by Taylor Swift so if you know the song you can see how adorable her saying that was!" Lexi added. 

On their wedding day, Swift wrote to the couple, "Lexi & Brittany, You have no idea how honored I am that 'Love Story' has been such a big part of your beautiful love story. I'm absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have the most magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor."

Swift has also been the maid of honor at two weddings in recent years. In September 2017, she was by BFF Abigail Anderson's side at her wedding.

In February 2016, the singer was the maid of honor at her childhood pal Brit Maack's wedding. Months later, Swift performed at a couple's wedding in New Jersey.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

Beyoncé Was Honored With the Humanitarian Award At the 2018 Wearable Art Gala

Eva Longoria House

Eva Longoria Lists $3.8 Million Hollywood Mansion Ahead of Baby's Birth

Eva Mendes, New York & Company

Eva Mendes Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Wear "Whatever They Want"

Mark Salling

Mark Salling's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System

Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set

One Direction

One Direction, N Sync and 8 More Bands Whose ''Hiatuses'' Became Permanent

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2013

The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.