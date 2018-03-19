Mark Salling's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 3:30 PM

Mark Salling

Greg DeGuirre/FOX

Mark Salling had alcohol in his system at the time of his death, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office report obtained by E! News says. 

The Glee star died from suicide at the age of 35 on Jan. 30, 2018—his cause of death ruled asphyxia by hanging. According to the toxicology report, Salling had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 at the time of his death. He did not test positive for any drugs. 

Additionally, the report offered a detailed timeline of Salling's final hours. It stated the actor was "last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room" on the evening of January 29. His mother noticed Salling and his vehicle were missing around midnight, and his roommate found Salling's house arrest tracking device "down the street" from their residence. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

At 9 a.m. the next morning authorities discovered Salling's body at a park near his residence in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. 

The actor was weeks away from being sentenced for possession of child pornography, a charge first brought against him in 2015. Salling plead guilty and struck a plea deal in December 2017, agreeing to serve four to seven years behind bars with supervised release for 20 years. 

In the wake of his passing, a United States District Judge granted a request from the U.S. Attorney's office for dismissal of the child pornography case

