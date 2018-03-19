Mark Salling's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System

Mark Salling had alcohol in his system at the time of his death, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office report obtained by E! News says.

The Glee star died from suicide at the age of 35 on Jan. 30, 2018—his cause of death ruled asphyxia by hanging. According to the toxicology report, Salling had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 at the time of his death. He did not test positive for any drugs.

Additionally, the report offered a detailed timeline of Salling's final hours. It stated the actor was "last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room" on the evening of January 29. His mother noticed Salling and his vehicle were missing around midnight, and his roommate found Salling's house arrest tracking device "down the street" from their residence.