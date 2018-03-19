Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set

To say that Grey's Anatomy fans really don't want to see Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw leave the series at the end of season 14 is quite an understatement.

On Monday, March 19, a week and a half after it was revealed that their characters April Kepner and Arizona Robbins would be checking out of Grey Sloan Memorial for good this spring, fans took to the skies—literally—to prove their devotion of the pair, as both actresses revealed on social media.

"OMG. There is a plane carrying a banner that says.. WE <3 SARAH DREW & JESSICA CAPSHAW right now," Capshaw tweeted. "There are no words...WE <3 YOU ALL!!"