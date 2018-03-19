Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Out with chunky sweaters, layered tops and puffer coats and in with spring-ready dresses!
Even if it still feels like a polar vortex where you live, it'll only be mere weeks until you can break out those floral frocks, warm-weather maxis and more. Cali-based celebrities are already driving the trend, with Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Culpo donning their go-to looks: tea and sheer dresses, respectively. Of course, there are ways to make even simple dress trends your own—and we show you how below.
Before buyer's remorse sets it, feel a little bit at ease knowing the following picks ring in under $100. Think of it as a seasonal splurge you deserve!
Shop celebrity-inspired spring dresses below!
Justine Skye
Yes, Miranda Priestly, florals for spring aren't very groundbreaking, but there's a way to make the popular motif look fresh: a new silhouette. While the "U Don't Know" singer arrived to the Vivienne Westwood runway show in a high-neck frock and asymmetrical hem, you can simply belt your printed garb or opt for exaggerated sleeves. Just make sure it doesn't look like your go-to A-line or shift dress.
& Other Stories
Wild Rose Print Dress, $95
Emmy Rossum
Stripes can look casual or more formal, depending on how you style it. For an easy way to elevate the look, opt for a dress that features lines in two or more directions.
Olivia Culpo
Now you may not be going to any red carpet events like the fashion influencer at Nine West's anniversary party, but at some point this season, you may want to don a sheer maxi. For a more textured look, try a micro-pleated sheer material or just something with embroidery on it.
Le Fou Wilfred
Couvin Dress, Was $228; Now $59.99
Reese Witherspoon
Reese is queen of the tea dress! To modernize this look, try an off-the-shoulder button-down version. It's feminine and youthful.
L'Academie
Jann Button Up Dress, Was $158; Now $76
