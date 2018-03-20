From Kanye West to John Stamos: The Most Romantic Celebrity Proposals Ever

Happy Proposal Day, everyone! That's right, today is National Proposal Day and we're celebrating by taking a trip down engagement lane with you.

Remember when Kanye West got down on one knee to propose to Kim Kardashian back in October 2013? Kanye rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco for the epic proposal and invited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's closest friends and family to celebrate the special day with them.

The "Saint Pablo" rapper also wrote a message to Kim on the scoreboard that read, "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!" And he also hired a 50-piece orchestra that played one of Kim's favorite songs, Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful."

Let's take a look at more of the most romantic celeb proposals below: