Is Jax Taylor Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

In recent episodes, Jax has reflected on his current career path, wondering how much longer he can star at SUR as a bartender, making the job offer that much more enticing, especially as his best friends Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are partnering with Lisa Vanderpump to open a new bar.

"It's always been a dream of mine to work in hockey and I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing," he said.

But when Jax told his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright about the possible job opportunity (and cross-country move), she questioned whether or not this was actually a "life-long dream" for him, saying, "I've never heard about this before." (Many of Jax's co-stars also questioned this opportunity being his dream job, siding with and defending Brittany at an explosive dinner on the cast trip to Mexico after he didn't remember what Brittany's ultimate career goal was.)