This New Roseanne Trailer Has Johnny Galecki, Stair Lifts and Of Course, That Laugh

Here's Johnny! The first footage of Johnny Galecki's return to Roseanne is here and E! News has your exclusive first look. The trailer above features new scenes from the nine-episode Roseanne revival premiering Tuesday, March 27 on ABC, including, but not limited to, Galecki's return as Darlene's longtime love David Healey.

"They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids," Galecki says as David.

"It's a decorating choice called poverty," Sara Gilbert says as Darlene.

In addition to the return of Johnny Galecki as David, the trailer features new footage, including D.J. (Michael Fishman) and Darlene quizzing Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) about their credit card points—"We get threats. Is that the same thing?"—and Roseanne threatening an unseen child or grandchild…while using a stair lift. Hey, things change…but people it seems the Conners don't.