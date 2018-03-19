Project Runway's Chris March Reveals He Suffered ''Debilitating Accident'' That Left Him in a Coma

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris March, Project Runway, Season 4 2008

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG

Project Runway star Chris March is facing a serious health battle. 

The fashion and costume designer, who appeared on season 4 of the reality competition series, shared details of the "debilitating accident" he suffered last summer. His loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday to help March offset the financial burden of his continued recovery, saying he is still in a "very fragile state." 

"Dear Friends," the message stated, "Our beloved Teddy Bear from Project Runway, Chris March, has had a rough 9 months. Back in June of last year, he suffered a debilitating accident and had to be placed in a medically induced coma where he stayed for many weeks." 

It continued, "Thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through, but is still in a very fragile state. His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he's dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care."

Photos

Project Runway Winners: Where Are They Now?

March's health insurance has "maxed out," the GoFundMe stated, adding that he's in "desperate need of continuous physical therapy in order to get back on track." 

"Every day Chris keeps getting stronger, but he's got a long recovery road ahead. We are hoping to raise financial support for his medical bills and cover his expenses when he is released from the hospital. So please, give any amount - $1 , $5, $10 or more. A little from his friends will go a long way," the message said. 

Specific details about the accident March endured were not disclosed. 

Nearly $2,000 of the campaign's $100,000 goal has been met thus far. 

March returned to Project Runway for their All-Star Challenge season, and launched a costume and accessories line with Target. 

Wishing Chris a speedy recovery! Donate to the fundraiser here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , Project Runway , , Injury And Illness , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set

One Direction

One Direction, N Sync and 8 More Bands Whose ''Hiatuses'' Became Permanent

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2013

The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

Abby Lee Miller, 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Abby Lee Miller's Fan Mail Policy Changes as Prison Sentence Wraps Up

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

How Joanna Gaines' Fifth Pregnancy Isn't Slowing Down Her Empire With Chip

Donald Trump Jr., Florida, Donald III

Donald Trump Jr. Heads to Florida With His Kids After Divorce Filing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.