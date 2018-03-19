Ryan Reynolds Replaces Jude Law as Mr. Napkin Head

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sorry, Jude Law! Ryan Reynolds is now Mr. Napkin Head.

On Monday morning, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a tissue mask. "Early prototype for the Green Lantern mask. People could tell it was an old tissue, so we went with a CGI version," he captioned the silly pic.

But social media couldn't help but notice how similar Reynolds' post was to Mr. Napkin Head from the 2006 movie, The Holiday.

One Instagram commenter wrote to the actor, "It's Mr. Napkin Head!" While another social media user commented, "You look like mr napkin head from the holiday."

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photos From Make-A-Wish Deadpool 2 Set Visit

For those who might not remember the iconic scene from the movie, Mr. Napkin Head appears during the first meeting between Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Graham's (Law) two kids.

"Dad! Do Mr. Napkin Head!" Graham is told by his girls. "Amanda, you're gonna love this. It's so funny, I mean, you will fall off your chair it's so funny."

Graham then takes Amanda's napkin and places it on his face behind his glasses, similar to Reynolds' post with the tissue.

Take a look at the clip above to see Law's version of Mr. Napkin Head!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Jude Law , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set

One Direction

One Direction, N Sync and 8 More Bands Whose ''Hiatuses'' Became Permanent

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2013

The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

Abby Lee Miller, 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Abby Lee Miller's Fan Mail Policy Changes as Prison Sentence Wraps Up

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

How Joanna Gaines' Fifth Pregnancy Isn't Slowing Down Her Empire With Chip

Donald Trump Jr., Florida, Donald III

Donald Trump Jr. Heads to Florida With His Kids After Divorce Filing

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.