Inside Zayn Malik's $10.7 Million Bachelor Pad

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 12:23 PM

Stribling via StreetEasy listing, Inset: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zayn Malik is moving into a new bachelor pad after ending his two-year relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old singer has purchased a penthouse in New York's SoHo neighborhood—and it looks like it cost him a pretty penny. The former One Direction boy band member paid close to $10.7 million for his new four-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

The apartment includes many high-end finishes to justify that price tag. According to StreetEasy, the unit is more than 3,500 square feet and features 12-foot ceilings. It also has a balcony that exceeds 1,000 square feet and offers stunning views of the neighborhood's Cast Iron Historic District.

Photos

Charlie Sheen's Beverly Hills Home

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

While he won't be whipping up any romantic meals for Hadid, Malik can still practice his best recipes in the home's kitchen. The room includes a Sub-Zero stainless steel refrigerator and wine cooler, a double oven and a six-burner gas range.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

He can also unwind in his bathroom oasis, which includes heated floors.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Want to see more of Malik's pad? Check out these photos for a full house tour.

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Stribling via StreetEasy listing

Malik and Hadid announced their split on Mar. 13.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
