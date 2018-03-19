Vivica A. Fox Rates Sex With 50 Cent "PG-13"

It's been more than a decade since these two were a couple and, as can be deduced from the Grammy winner's Instagram response on Monday, 50 Cent wants their history to stay in the past.

"I'm waking up to this s--t, that was 14 years ago," he wrote on social media. "Smh who does this? What the f--k!"

Let's hope this does not ignite their since-burried beef. At the start of 2017, Fox revealed to Wendy Williams that the two had officially made peace after years of dragging each other in the spotlight. "I walked to him and I said, 'Happy New Year,'" the actress recalled on Williams' daytime talk show a year ago. "It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth."

As she continued at the time,"Someone has to be the bigger person. I walked over to him. We sat down. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that."