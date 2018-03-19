Cynthia Nixon Running for Governor of New York

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 11:28 AM

Cynthia Nixon, Gotham Awards, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York!

The Sex and the City star announced the news on Twitter Monday and shared her campaign video with her social media followers.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us," Cynthia tweeted.

"New York is my home, I've never lived anywhere else," Cynthia says in a voice-over recording as the video shows her spending time with her family. "When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth floor walk-up. New York is where I was raised and where I'm raising my kids. I'm a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent."

"I was given chances I just don't see for most of New York's kids today," she continues. "Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen? I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."

Cynthia then states in the video, "We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us."

Watch Cynthia's campaign video above! Then tell us, what do you think about her running for governor? Sound off in the comments!

