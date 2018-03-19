Disney's Lady and the Tramp Is Getting a Live-Action Remake

Lady and the Tramp is getting rebooted—but the movie is not coming to theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report Monday that Charlie Bean has closed a deal to direct the live-action/CG hybrid remake of Disney's animated classic. It's expected to debut on the company's digital streaming service, set to launch in 2019; the digital platform will start with a domestic package, then expand overseas. Its price points have yet to be undetermined.

Chaz Salembier and Jessica Virtue are overseeing the remake, The Hollywood Reporter said. Brigham Taylor is producing the Lady and the Tramp remake, from a script by Andrew Bujalski.